Financial Sector Update for 06/02/2023: WRB, HGBL, APP, KKR, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were rallying premarket Friday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was advancing 1.1%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up almost 3% and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 3% lower.

W.R. Berkley (WRB) was up more than 4% after saying it completed the sale of the property and casualty insurance services division of Breckenridge IS.

Heritage Global (HGBL) was over 1% higher after it unveiled an upsized $17 million credit facility with C3bank to support growth across its business.

AppLovin (APP) said KKR's (KKR) KKR Denali Holdings has signed an agreement to sell 15 million of the mobile app technology company's class A shares to equity investment firm GQG Partners in a direct placement. KKR was marginally higher recently.

