Banking
Financial Sector Update for 06/02/2023: BX, GS, UBS, CS, BCS, WRB

June 02, 2023 — 03:50 pm EDT

Financial stocks were advancing late Friday with the NYSE Financial Index and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) both rising about 2.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 3.4% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 2.1%.

Bitcoin (BTD-USD) was up 1.7% to $27,274, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising 8 basis points to 3.691%.

In economic news, the US Senate approved a bill to suspend the debt ceiling, averting a default on government debt that would have taken place June 5. The bill now goes to President Biden to be signed.

Separately, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics said total nonfarm payrolls rose by 339,000 in May, above the consensus on Econoday for 190,000.

In company news, Blackstone (BX) and Goldman Sachs' (GS) asset management arm are leading a 1.25 billion British pound ($1.56 billion) direct loan deal to back Swedish private equity firm EQT's recent purchase of UK veterinary drugmaker Dechra Pharmaceuticals, Bloomberg reported. Blackstone shares rose 2.2%, and Goldman was up 2.2%.

UBS (UBS) Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti said Friday that there will be difficult job cut decisions after the takeover of Credit Suisse (CS), Reuters reported. UBS shares rose 2.5%.

Barclays (BCS) Chief Executive Coimbatore Sundararajan Venkatakrishnan said its investment banking segment "is going to see a lot more investment" given its position in debt capital markets and as the company invests more in M&A. Barclays shares were up 3.1%.

W.R. Berkley (WRB) rose 1.3% after completing the sale of the property and casualty insurance services division of Breckenridge IS.

