Financial Sector Update for 06/02/2022: XLF, XLRE, UPST, MMC, BTOG

Financial stocks were extending their gains in late Thursday trading, with the NYSE Financial Index climbing 1.1% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) rising 1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was up 1.2% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) also advanced 1.2%.

In company news, Upstart Holdings (UPST) surged 10% after it partnered with Mascoma Bank to use Upstart's artificial intelligence platform to offer personal loans.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC) was up about 2% after its Marsh McLennan Agency subsidiary acquired Clark Insurance for an undisclosed sum to expand its presence in the New England region.

Bit Origin (BTOG) said it signed a letter of intent to buy 850 Antminer S19j Pro bitcoin miners valued at about $6.4 million. The company's shares dropped more than 16%.

