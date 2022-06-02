Financial Sector Update for 06/02/2022: XLF, XLRE, MMC, ESQ, BTOG

Financial stocks were moving higher in midday trading Thursday, with the NYSE Financial Index climbing 0.9% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) rising 0.8%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was up 1%, and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) gained 0.4%.

Bitcoin was rising 2.2% to $30,302.

In company news, Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC) was up more than 1% after its Marsh McLennan Agency subsidiary acquired Clark Insurance for an undisclosed sum to expand its presence in the New England region.

Esquire Financial Holdings (ESQ) was marginally higher after it signed an agreement with litigation finance investment firm B.E. Blank & Co. to set up a partnership to provide financing to commercial law firms in the US.

Bit Origin (BTOG) said it signed a letter of intent to buy 850 Antminer S19j Pro bitcoin miners valued at about $6.4 million. The company's shares dropped more than 13%.

