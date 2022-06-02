Financial Sector Update for 06/02/2022: HTH, BRO, CB, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were falling early Thursday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was recently declining by 0.26%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were 0.79% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were up 0.75%.

Hilltop Holdings (HTH) was marginally lower after saying it has accepted for purchase about 14.9 million shares of its common stock at or below $29.75 apiece for roughly $442.3 million in its modified "Dutch auction" tender offer.

Brown & Brown (BRO) said its Brown & Brown Dealer Services unit acquired substantially all assets of Dealer Specialties Group. Brown & Brown was slightly higher recently.

Chubb (CB) said it named Cheryl Krauss senior vice president of Chubb Group and chief communications officer, effective June 6, replacing Patrick McGovern. Chubb was less than 1% lower recently.

