Financial Sector Update for 06/02/2021: SOFI,SLCT,FBNC,MFC,MFC.TO

Financial stocks were edging higher in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.3% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was ahead 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index, however, was falling 1.7% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF was advancing 1.1%.

In company news, SoFi Technologies (SOFI) climbed 4.0% after Oppenheimer began coverage of the financial technology firm with an outperform stock rating and a $25 price target on its second day as a publicly traded company following its Friday merger with blank-check firm Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings V.

Select Bancorp (SLCT) rose over 20% to touch its best share price in nearly 15 years at $17.23 after agreeing to be acquired by First Bancorp (FBNC), with the $314.3 million, all-stock offer valuing Select shares at around $18.10 each, or 26.4% above its closing price on Tuesday. First Bancorp shares were 4.8% lower this afternoon.

Manulife Financial (MFC) was fractionally lower, giving back a small gain earlier Wednesday after the Toronto-based insurance company said it was promoting Sue Reibel to CEO of its John Hancock Retirement asset management unit in the US, succeeding Patrick Murphy, who has been on long-term medical leave and was stepping down to focus on his recovery.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.