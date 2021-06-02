Financial Sector Update for 06/02/2021: SLCT, FBNC, RGA, CME, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were climbing in Wednesday's pre-bell trading as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was recently advancing by 0.21%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were 0.8% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down 0.7%.

Select Bancorp (SLCT) was rallying past 18% after First Bancorp (FBNC) announced a deal to acquire the company for stock worth about $314.3 million, or $18.10 per share based on its stock price on May 28.

Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) has signed an agreement with Dai-ichi Life Insurance to reinsure JPY200 billion ($1.82 billion) of statutory reserves through coinsurance. Reinsurance Group was unchanged in recent trading.

CME Group (CME) was down 0.6% after it reported an average daily volume or ADV of 20.6 million contracts in May, up from 16.4 million contracts in the prior month.

