Financial Sector Update for 06/02/2020: QTS,RNR,MGI,WU

Financial stocks were sharply higher in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 1.6% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was climbing 1.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was ahead 1.6%.

In company news, QTS Realty Trust (QTS) declined 3.5% after the real estate investment trust priced an upsized $285.6 million forward sale of 4.4 million of its Class A common shares at $64.90 apiece, or 3.7% under Monday's closing price for the stock. Shortly before pricing, the initial buyers agreed to acquire an extra 400,000 shares over the 4 million shares originally expected to be sold through the deal. Net proceeds will be used by QTS Realty to repay debt.

Among gainers, Moneygram International (MGI) soared 35% on reports Western Union (WU) has made an unsolicited takeover bid for the rival money-transfer company. Neither company would comment on the reports, which also sent Western Union shares more than 14% higher this afternoon.

RenaissanceRe Holdings (RNR) rose about 5% after the firm said it plans a public offering of 5.5 million of its common shares. RenaissanceRe also said privately held State Farm Insurance will add to its 4.4% equity stake in the reinsurance company by buying another $75 million of its shares through a concurrent private placement at the same public offering price.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.