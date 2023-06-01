Financial Sector Update for 06/01/2023: WRB, BX, EMR, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were gaining premarket Thursday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was up 0.13% recently. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up 0.52% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.44% lower.

W.R. Berkley (WRB) was flat after saying it formed a new business that will offer excess liability coverages in specialized markets.

Blackstone (BX) was marginally higher after the company and Emerson Electric (EMR) said Blackstone-managed private equity funds have completed the earlier stated acquisition of a majority stake in Emerson's Climate Technologies unit in a deal valuing the business at $14 billion.

