Financial Sector Update for 06/01/2023: TSLA, JPM, BAM, TIO

Financial stocks were advancing late Thursday, with the NYSE Financial Index 1.0% higher and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) ahead 1.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 1.3% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 0.1%.

Bitcoin (BTD-USD) was declining 1.1% to $26,932, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was down 3 basis points to 3.608%.

In economic news, the Institute for Supply Management's US manufacturing index fell to 46.9 in May from 47.1 in April, close to expectations for a 47 reading in a survey compiled by Bloomberg and confirming regional data released previously that suggested a faster pace of contraction.

In company news, Tesla (TSLA) Chief Executive Elon Musk is being accused of insider trading in a proposed class action lawsuit by investors who accuse him of manipulating cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE-USD), Reuters reported Thursday. Tesla shares were rising 1.8%.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) plans to close 21 branches of recently acquired First Republic Bank by the end of the year, Reuters reported, quoting a JPMorgan spokesperson. JPMorgan shares rose 1.3%.

Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) has become the leading suitor for payment services provider Network International Holdings after interest from a CVC Capital Partners-led group eased, Bloomberg reported. Brookfield shares were up 1%.

Tingo (TIO) said it will investigate recently discovered "credible evidence" that a New York financial institution has been approaching investors with an unauthorized offer of the company's securities for fundraising, against Tingo's explicit wishes. Tingo shares rose 9.7%.

