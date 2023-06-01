News & Insights

JPM

Financial Sector Update for 06/01/2023: JPM, BAM, TIO

June 01, 2023 — 02:02 pm EDT

Financial stocks were advancing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index 1.1% higher and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) ahead 1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.8% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 0.1%.

Bitcoin (BTD-USD) was declining 0.8% to $27,018, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was down 0.6% to 3.616%.

In economic news, the Institute for Supply Management's US manufacturing index fell to 46.9 in May from 47.1 in April, close to expectations for a 47 reading in a survey compiled by Bloomberg and confirming regional data released previously that suggested a faster pace of contraction.

In company news, JPMorgan Chase (JPM) plans to close 21 branches of recently acquired First Republic Bank by the end of the year, Reuters reported, quoting a JPMorgan spokesperson. JPMorgan shares rose 1.7%.

Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) has become the leading suitor for payment services provider Network International Holdings after interest from a CVC Capital Partners-led group eased, Bloomberg reported. Brookfield shares were up 1.5%.

Tingo (TIO) said it will investigate recently discovered "credible evidence" that a New York financial institution has been approaching investors with an unauthorized offer of the company's securities for fundraising, against Tingo's explicit wishes. Tingo shares rose 1.4%.

