Financial Sector Update for 06/01/2022: SPGI, FHN, FINV, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were slipping premarket Wednesday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was declining by 0.06% recently. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were more than 0.10% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were up 0.09%.

S&P Global (SPGI) was slipping past 11% after saying it has halted its financial outlook for 2022, citing "extraordinarily weak" market conditions for its ratings business.

First Horizon National (FHN) was slightly higher after saying it has secured shareholder approval for Toronto-Dominion Bank to acquire the company.

FinVolution Group (FINV) was unchanged after it reported Q1 adjusted profit of 1.88 renminbi ($0.30) per American depositary share, down from 2.05 renminbi per ADS a year earlier.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.