Financial Sector Update for 06/01/2022: LSEA,FNB,MQ,BTOG

Financial stocks pared a portion of their earlier declines, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 0.7% in late-afternoon trading and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) off 1.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 0.6% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was slipping 1.0%.

Bitcoin was declining 4.9% to $30,172, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 8.7 basis points to 2.931%.

In company news, Landsea Homes (LSEA) added 7.4% on Wednesday after the residential properties developer said it was buying back around $30 million of its common shares from controlling shareholder Landsea Holdings at $6.82 per share, or about 5% under Tuesday's closing price.

Bit Origin (BTOG) rose 5.3% after Wednesday announcing plans to buy 750 Antminer S19j Pro bitcoin miners from an unnamed American firm for $5.6 million and increasing its fleet to 4,378 units with a total rate of 75,000 terahashes per second. Once the new miners are deployed, the company expects to be producing 52.68 bitcoins per month, it said.

Marqeta (MQ) turned 0.6% higher, reversing a 3.5% decline that followed the transactions processor Wednesday expanding its partnership with Klarna by issuing its new Klarna Card and allowing Klarna customers to make four equal, interest-free payments for in-store or online purchases. The companies have been partnering since 2018. Financial terms of the new partnership were not disclosed.

To the downside, FNB (FNB) declined 1.1% after disclosing a $117 million deal to acquire UB Bancorp and its Union Bank operating unit through an all-stock transaction valued at $19.56 per share, with investors receiving 1.61 of an FNB common share for each of their UB Bancorp shares.

