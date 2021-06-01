Financial Sector Update for 06/01/2021: SSNC,LX,FPI,FMBI,ONB

Financial stocks maintained most of their earlier advance in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.7% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was ahead 0.6% in late trade.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was adding 0.5% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF was up 1.6%.

In company news, SS&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC) was ending 0.4% higher, giving back most of a 1.3% gain earlier Tuesday after the financial software firm raised its offer for Mainstream Group Holdings by 3.8% over its prior bid to A$2.76 ($2.14) per share, valuing the fund and superannuation administrator at around A$406 million, including debt.

First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI) rose 1.3% after agreeing to a $6.5 billion buyout offer from Old National Bancorp (ONB), with investors receiving 1.1336 of an Old National common share for each of their First Midwest shares, representing a 3.1% premium for First Midwest stock based on the companies' closing price on Friday. Old National shares were 1.6% lower this afternoon.

Farmland Partners (FPI) was climbing 2% after the real estate investment trust announced its purchase of 8,349 acres of cropland and more than 20 miles of canals for surface irrigation in southern Louisiana for $26.8 million.

LexinFintech (LX) raced nearly 28% higher after the Chinese consumer lender reported non-GAAP Q1 profit of 3.72 renminbi ($0.58) per American depository share, up from 3.28 per ADS during the same quarter last year while revenue increased 17.6% year over year to 2.94 billion renminbi.

