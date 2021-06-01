Banking
SSNC

Financial Sector Update for 06/01/2021: SSNC,LX,FPI,FMBI,ONB

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Financial stocks maintained most of their earlier advance in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.7% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was ahead 0.6% in late trade.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was adding 0.5% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF was up 1.6%.

In company news, SS&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC) was ending 0.4% higher, giving back most of a 1.3% gain earlier Tuesday after the financial software firm raised its offer for Mainstream Group Holdings by 3.8% over its prior bid to A$2.76 ($2.14) per share, valuing the fund and superannuation administrator at around A$406 million, including debt.

First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI) rose 1.3% after agreeing to a $6.5 billion buyout offer from Old National Bancorp (ONB), with investors receiving 1.1336 of an Old National common share for each of their First Midwest shares, representing a 3.1% premium for First Midwest stock based on the companies' closing price on Friday. Old National shares were 1.6% lower this afternoon.

Farmland Partners (FPI) was climbing 2% after the real estate investment trust announced its purchase of 8,349 acres of cropland and more than 20 miles of canals for surface irrigation in southern Louisiana for $26.8 million.

LexinFintech (LX) raced nearly 28% higher after the Chinese consumer lender reported non-GAAP Q1 profit of 3.72 renminbi ($0.58) per American depository share, up from 3.28 per ADS during the same quarter last year while revenue increased 17.6% year over year to 2.94 billion renminbi.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SSNC LX FPI FMBI ONB

Latest Banking Videos

    #TradeTalks: Publicis Sapient's Global Banking Benchmark Study

    Publicis Sapient Head of Financial Services Sudeepto Mukherjee joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss the company’s Global Banking Benchmark Study, which helps banks understand how to digitally transform.

    May 18, 2021

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Banking

    Explore

    Most Popular