Financial Sector Update for 06/01/2021: LX,FPI,FMBI,ONB

Financial stocks were advancing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.7% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF also was ahead 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was adding 0.3% higher and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF was up 1%.

In company news, LexinFintech (LX) raced 28% higher after the Chinese consumer lender reported non-GAAP Q1 profit of 3.72 renminbi ($0.58) per American depository share, up from 3.28 per ADS during the same quarter last year while revenue increased 17.6% year over year to 2.94 billion renminbi.

Farmland Partners (FPI) was climbing 2.3% after the real estate investment trust announced its purchase of 8,349 acres of cropland and more than 20 miles of canals for surface irrigation in southern Louisiana for $26.8 million.

First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI) rose 0.5% after agreeing to a $6.5 billion buyout offer from Old National Bancorp (ONB), with investors receiving 1.1336 of an Old National common share for each of their First Midwest shares, representing a 3.1% premium for First Midwest stock based on the companies' closing price on Friday. Old National shares were 2.6% lower this afternoon.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.