Financial Sector Update for 06/01/2021: LX, FUTU, BNS

Financial stocks were gaining ahead of Tuesday's market open as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was up 0.8% in recent trading. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were 1.9% higher and the bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were 1.9% lower.

In company news, LexinFintech (LX) gained more than 6% after it swung to profit and higher operating revenue in Q1.

Futu (FUTU) rose 4% after saying its digital investment platform, moomoo, has gained more than 220,000 users and 100,000 paying clients since its launch in Singapore three months ago.

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) shares edged up 0.9% after the lender reported higher adjusted profit but lower revenue in fiscal Q2.

KKR (KKR) struck separate deals to acquire workspace provider The Executive Centre and enterprise data cloud company Cloudera (CLDR). Shares of the buyout firm were up 0.3%.

