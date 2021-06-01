Banking
LX

Financial Sector Update for 06/01/2021: LX, FUTU, BNS

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Financial stocks were gaining ahead of Tuesday's market open as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was up 0.8% in recent trading. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were 1.9% higher and the bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were 1.9% lower.

In company news, LexinFintech (LX) gained more than 6% after it swung to profit and higher operating revenue in Q1.

Futu (FUTU) rose 4% after saying its digital investment platform, moomoo, has gained more than 220,000 users and 100,000 paying clients since its launch in Singapore three months ago.

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) shares edged up 0.9% after the lender reported higher adjusted profit but lower revenue in fiscal Q2.

KKR (KKR) struck separate deals to acquire workspace provider The Executive Centre and enterprise data cloud company Cloudera (CLDR). Shares of the buyout firm were up 0.3%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LX FUTU BNS

Latest Banking Videos

    #TradeTalks: Publicis Sapient's Global Banking Benchmark Study

    Publicis Sapient Head of Financial Services Sudeepto Mukherjee joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss the company’s Global Banking Benchmark Study, which helps banks understand how to digitally transform.

    May 18, 2021

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Banking

    Explore

    Most Popular