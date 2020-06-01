Financial Sector Update for 06/01/2020: PPBI, OPB, SPGI, SBT

Financial firms were advancing premarket Monday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was up 0.38% in recent trading. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were about 1% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down 0.20%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) was unchanged after saying it has completed the acquisition of California-chartered Opus Bank (OPB).

S&P Global (SPGI) was up 0.8% after saying it has launched an editorial window communication tool for Platts JKM, the benchmark price for liquefied natural gas.

Sterling Bancorp (SBT) was unchanged as the company agreed to hire Thomas O'Brien, who currently serves as consultant to the board, as its new CEO.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.