Financial Sector Update for 05/31/2023: HRZN, NOAH, PUK, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were slipping pre-bell Wednesday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently declining by 0.44%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down more than 1% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was over 1% higher.

Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) was over 8% lower after it priced an underwritten public offering of 3.3 million shares of its common stock at $12.50 each for gross proceeds of about $40.6 million.

Noah Holdings (NOAH) was almost 2% higher after it reported Q1 net revenue of 803.5 million Chinese renminbi ($113 million), compared with 795.7 million renminbi a year earlier.

Prudential (PUK) named Ben Bulmer as its chief financial officer. Bulmer, who has been with the insurer since 1997, is currently finance chief of insurance and asset management. Prudential was down almost 5% recently.

