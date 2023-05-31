Financial Sector Update for 05/31/2023: CS, JPM, RGA, PPG

Financial stocks were falling on Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 1.3% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) off 1.5%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was shedding 1.7%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 0.5%.

Bitcoin (BTD-USD) was down 2.8% to $26,926, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was dropping 5 basis points to 3.648%.

In economic news, US job openings rose to 10.1 million in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, above the 9.4 million estimate in a survey compiled by Bloomberg and up from more than 9.75 million in March. The April level represents 6.1% of total employment, up from 5.9% in March but below 7.2% a year earlier.

The Chicago purchasing manager's index dropped to 40.4 in May from April's 48.6, well below the consensus estimate of 47.2.

In company news, Credit Suisse (CS) shares dropped 2%. The company said it received a notice from the New York Stock Exchange for its non-compliance with the requirement to maintain an average closing price of at least $1 per share over a consecutive 30 trading-day period.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) denied that Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon ever discussed convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's accounts, rejecting assertions made in legal documents by former bank executive Jes Staley, The Wall Street Journal reported. JPMorgan shares were down 2%.

Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) and Legal & General Retirement America have signed a $309 million pension risk transfer deal with paints and coatings company PPG (PPG). Reinsurance Group of America was slipping 2%.

