Financial Sector Update for 05/31/2022: LX, BEKE, RLGY, HOUS

Financial stocks have turned narrowly mixed in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 0.2% but the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was climbing 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 1.2% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was slipping 1.1%.

Bitcoin was increasing 5% to $32,189, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 9.9 basis points to 2.842%.

In company news, LexinFintech (LX) plunged almost 14% after the Chinese consumer loan company Tuesday reported non-GAAP Q1 net income of of 0.62 renminbi ($0.10) per American depositary share, down from 3.72 renminbi per ADS a year earlier, while operating revenue fell 41.8% to 1.71 billion renminbi. Analyst estimates were not available for comparison.

Realogy Holdings (RLGY) slid 2.2% after Tuesday disclosing plans to change the name of the residential real estate services company to Anywhere Real Estate and switching its ticker symbol to HOUS. Both moves will take effect on June 9.

KE Holdings (BEKE) climbed 12% after the real estate services company reported a surprise Q1 profit, overcoming recent COVID-19 lockdowns weighing on China's housing market. Excluding one-time items, it earned 0.02 renminbi ($0.003) per American depositary share on 12.55 billion renminbi in revenue compared with the Capital IQ consensus call expecting a 0.33 renminbi per ADS net loss on 11.9 billion renminbi in Q1 revenue.

