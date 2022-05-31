Financial Sector Update for 05/31/2022: CS, LX, GCMG, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were slipping pre-bell Tuesday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently declining by 0.76%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were over 1% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were up more than 2%.

Credit Suisse Group (CS) is weighing options to boost its capital following billions in losses in 2021, Reuters reported, citing two unnamed sources. Credit Suisse was recently down more than 4%.

LexinFintech Holdings (LX) was slipping past 7% after it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of 0.62 renminbi ($0.10) per diluted American depositary share, down from 3.72 renminbi per ADS a year earlier.

GCM Grosvenor (GCMG) filed a shelf registration statement for the potential sale of up to $350 million of its securities from time to time. GCM Grosvenor was recently inactive.

