Financial Sector Update for 05/30/2023: GS, IEP, EFC, AAIC, CWAN, JPM

Financial stocks were lower in late afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) both down 0.1%, paring earlier losses.

The Philadelphia Housing Index and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) both climbed 0.5%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was up 0.1% to $27,768, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was dropping 11 basis points to 3.7%.

In economic news, US Congress leaders hammered out a compromise to raise the debt ceiling over the weekend, but the deal now faces a major hurdle in the House Rules Committee, where two Republican members are expected to oppose the bill.

The Conference Board's consumer confidence index fell to 102.3 in May from an upwardly revised 103.7 in April (101.3 unrevised) but still beat the 99 market consensus.

In company news, Goldman Sachs (GS) is planning further layoffs, the Wall Street Journal reported. The layoffs might affect fewer than 250 jobs, impact a range of employees, including managing directors and other top executives, and could occur within a few weeks, the Journal reported. Goldman shares shed 0.6%.

Icahn Enterprises' (IEP) Chairman Carl Icahn was looking to reorganize the company before the Hindenburg Research report got published earlier in May, Semafor reported Tuesday. Icahn Enterprises' shares were up 7.9%.

Ellington Financial (EFC) said it agreed to acquire Arlington Asset Investment (AAIC), resulting in a combined entity with an expected pro forma equity capital base of more than $1.5 billion. Arlington Asset Investment shares surged 47% and Ellington Financial fell 2.9%.

Clearwater Analytics (CWAN) and JPMorgan Asset Management (JPM) said they formed a strategic partnership for the integration of Clearwater's investment accounting and reporting platform with the Morgan Money trading platform. Clearwater shares fell 0.2%, and JPMorgan Chase rose 0.4%.

