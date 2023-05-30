News & Insights

Banking
CWAN

Financial Sector Update for 05/30/2023: CWAN, JPM, SIEB, UBS

May 30, 2023 — 02:01 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were lower in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.4% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) also off 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.2% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 0.3%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was up 0.3% to $27,772, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was dropping 11 basis points to 3.7%.

In economic news, US Congress leaders hammered out a compromise to raise the debt ceiling over the weekend, but the deal now faces a major hurdle in the House Rules Committee, where two Republican members are expected to oppose the bill.

The Conference Board's consumer confidence index fell to 102.3 in May from an upwardly revised 103.7 in April (101.3 unrevised) but still beat the 99 market consensus.

In company news, Clearwater Analytics (CWAN) and JPMorgan Asset Management (JPM) said they formed a strategic partnership for the integration of Clearwater's investment accounting and reporting platform with the Morgan Money trading platform. Both Clearwater and JP Morgan shares were down about 0.3%.

Siebert Financial (SIEB) said that John Gebbia has been named chief executive officer and chairman of the board. Shares rose nearly 2%.

UBS (UBS) is facing a potential regulation that would limit its assets after completing the acquisition of Credit Suisse (CS) as Switzerland's Social Democratic Party is set to propose an upper limit for the bank's assets, Reuters reported. UBS shares were down 2.1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Banking
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CWAN
JPM
SIEB
UBS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.