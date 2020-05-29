Banking
Financial Sector Update for 05/29/2020: TRTX,CHCI,JRJC,TRV

Financial stocks continued to weigh on the broader Friday markets, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.7% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was sinking 0.9%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was down 0.9% this afternoon.

In company news, TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX) was 1.5% lower in late Friday trading after the real estate investment trust announced a $325 million investment from a Starwood Capital Group affiliate, agreeing to issue up to 13 million of its 11.0% Series B cumulative redeemable preferred shares. The company also will issue five-year net-share settled warrants to buy up to 15 million additional shares and exercisable at $7.50 apiece to Starwood Capital.

Comstock Holding Cos (CHCI) jumped out to a 21% gain on Friday after the real estate developer and homebuilder reported a $0.00 per share net loss for its Q1 ended March 31, down from a $0.12 per share profit during the same quarter last year while total revenue increased 43% over year-ago levels to $7.0 million. Analyst estimates were not available.

China Finance Online (JRJC) rose 4% after the consumer lender reported a Q4 net loss of $0.03 per share, paring a $0.04 per share loss during the same quarter last year. Analyst estimates were not available.

Among decliners, The Travelers Cos. (TRV) was falling less than 1% on Friday. The insurance company said it extended its 15% stay-at-home credit for auto insurance through the end of June to help mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its customers. The company also reduced customers' April and May premiums by 15%.

