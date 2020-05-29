Financial Sector Update for 05/29/2020: JRJC, JPM, BX, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Banking
Financial stocks were declining premarket Friday, with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) slipping by 0.8%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were over 2% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were up more than 2%.

JPMorgan Chase's (JPM) Q2 revenues for its markets unit are on track to be up more than 50% year-over-year due to strong fixed income and equities trading revenue, Reuters reported. JPMorgan was down more than 1% in recent trading.

Blackstone Group (BX) will drop H2O Asset Management as a sub-adviser to its $6.1 billion Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund, effective May 31, Bloomberg News reported. Blackstone Group shares are off 1.1%.

China Finance Online (JRJC) was advancing by almost 4% after it posted a Q4 2019 net loss of $0.03 per share compared with a net loss of $0.04 per share a year earlier.

