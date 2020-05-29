Financial Sector Update for 05/29/2020: CHCI,JRJC,TRV

Financial stocks continue to fall sharply in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 1.8% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was sinking 1.5%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was down 0.7%.

In company news, Comstock Holding Cos (CHCI) jumped out to a 14% gain on Friday after the real estate developer and homebuilder reported a $0.00 per share net loss for its Q1 ended March 31, down from a $0.12 per share profit during the same quarter last year while total revenue increased 43% over year-ago levels to $7.0 million. Analyst estimates were not available.

China Finance Online (JRJC) rose 3% after the consumer lender reported a Q4 net loss of $0.03 per share, paring a $0.04 per share loss during the same quarter last year. Analyst estimates were not available.

The Travelers Cos. (TRV) was falling 1% on Friday. The insurance company said it extended its 15% stay-at-home credit for auto insurance through the end of June to help mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its customers. The company also reduced customers' April and May premiums by 15%.

