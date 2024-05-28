Financial Sector Update for 05/28/2024: OWL, BBVA, RIOT, BITF, EBC, CATC

Financial stocks fell in late Tuesday afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index shedding 0.9% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) down 1.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index declined 1.5%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) dropped 0.4%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) fell 1.7% to $68,168, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries rose 8 basis points to 4.54%.

In economic news, the Case-Shiller National Home Price index rose 1.3% in March before seasonal adjustment following a 0.7% increase in February, pushing the index to a record. National home prices jumped 6.5% in March from a year earlier, matching the increase in February.

Separately, the Federal Housing Finance Agency's measure of home prices rose 0.1% in March after an unrevised 1.2% increase in the previous month, below the 0.5% gain expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg. Prices increased 6.7% from a year earlier.

The Conference Board's measure of consumer confidence rose to 102 in May from an upwardly revised 97.5 in April, well above 96 expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg as of 7:35 am ET.

In corporate news, Blue Owl Capital (OWL) and Lunate Capital bought a minority stake in Linden Capital Partners, a private equity firm focused on health care. Blue Owl shares added 1.4%.

Sabadell may have until 2025 to decide on BBVA's (BBVA) 12.23 billion euro ($13.3 billion) hostile takeover bid, Reuters reported, citing a letter being sent to Sabadell shareholders. BBVA shares dropped 0.5%.

Riot Platforms (RIOT) proposed to buy Bitfarms (BITF) for $2.30 per Bitfarms common share in a cash-and-stock deal representing an equity value of $950 million. Riot shares eased 0.1%, and Bitfarms jumped 8.6%.

Eastern Bankshares (EBC) and Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) received all regulatory approvals for their proposed merger. Eastern Bankshares fell 1.3%, and Cambridge Bancorp rose 0.2%.

