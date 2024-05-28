Financial Sector Update for 05/28/2024: FUTU, PYPL, KKR, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were declining pre-bell Tuesday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) down 0.2% recently.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was slightly lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was up 0.5%.

Futu Holdings (FUTU) was up over 2% after it reported a higher Q1 revenue of 2.59 billion Hong Kong dollars ($330 million), from HK$2.50 billion a year earlier.

PayPal Holdings (PYPL) is planning to build an ad sales business around the data it generates from tracking the purchases and spending behaviors of the millions of consumers who use its services, The Wall Street Journal reported. PayPal Holdings was over 2% higher premarket.

A consortium comprised of KKR (KKR) and Singapore Telecommunications is the frontrunner to purchase a $1 billion minority state in STT Telemedia Global Data Centres, Reuters reported, citing two sources with knowledge of the matter. KKR was over 1% higher pre-bell.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.