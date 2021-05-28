Financial Sector Update for 05/28/2021: RC,BRP,SVC,AJG

Financial stocks added slightly to their prior gains in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF climbing 0.3% each.

The Philadelphia Housing Index, however, was falling 0.1% but the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF was rising over 0.9%.

In company news, Ready Capital (RC) was 1% higher after B Riley raised its price target for the real estate investment trust by $0.50 to $17 a share and reiterated its buy rating for the stock, citing its "strong" origination momentum.

Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) rose fractionally after announcing its purchase of privately held health care insurance and wellness products company LDJ American Online Benefits Group.

Service Properties Trust (SVC) climbed 8.4% after S&P Dow Jones Indices said the real estate investment trust will replace Lannett Co. (LCI) in the S&P SmallCap 600 index with the start of regular-session trading next Friday, June 4.

Among decliners, BRP Group (BRP) was slipping 0.4%, giving back a 3.4% gain that followed its Baldwin Risk Partners subsidiary pricing an upsized, $500 million senior secured first-lien term loan facility maturing in 2027.

