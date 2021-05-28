Financial Sector Update for 05/28/2021: QFIN, FANH, BRP, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were climbing pre-bell Friday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently gaining 0.42%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were more than 1% higher and the bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down 0.64%.

360 DigiTech (QFIN) reported Q1 adjusted net income of 1.41 billion renminbi ($214.7 million), up from 254.5 million renminbi a year ago. 360 DigiTech was recently down more than 1%.

Fanhua (FANH) was over 2% higher after it reported Q1 earnings of 2.58 renminbi ($0.39) per American depositary share, up from 0.85 renminbi a year ago.

BRP Group (BRP) was unchanged after saying its unit Baldwin Risk Partners priced a loan syndication for an upsized, new $500 million senior secured first-lien term loan facility maturing in 2027.

