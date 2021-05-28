Financial Sector Update for 05/28/2021: BRP,SVC,AJG

Financial stocks were gaining in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index jumping 0.1% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was up 0.1% as well.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was falling 0.2% although the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF was rising 0.6%.

In company news, BRP Group (BRP) was little changed this afternoon, giving back most of a 3.4% gain that followed its Baldwin Risk Partners subsidiary pricing an upsized, $500 million senior secured first-lien term loan facility maturing in 2027.

Service Properties Trust (SVC) climbed 9.5% after S&P Dow Jones Indices said the real estate investment trust will replace Lannett Co. (LCI) in the S&P SmallCap 600 index with the start of regular-session trading next Friday, June 4.

Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) rose fractionally after announcing its purchase of privately held health care insurance and wellness products company LDJ American Online Benefits Group.

