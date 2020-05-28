Financial Sector Update for 05/28/2020: HX,FPH,BPOP

Financial stocks were mixed in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index up 0.1% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was falling 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was sinking 1.7%.

In company news, Hexindai (HX) shares rose 216% in recent trade after the Chinese consumer loan company announced the launch of its new Xiabai Maimai mobile e-commerce application featuring a membership rating system that rewards users each time they make a purchase or recommend a product or share the app with others.

Five Point (FPH) climbed nearly 1% after the real estate developer said its Five Point Office Venture partnership has sold a building in northern California to the City of Hope, which will convert the four-story, 190,000 square-foot facility into a new cancer treatment center. The building and adjacent property was part of Five Point's Great Park community and sold for $108 million, the company said.

Popular (BPOP) was falling about 1.3% this afternoon. The Puerto Rico-based bank chain late Wednesday said it has completed its $500 million accelerated stock buyback program, repurchasing 11.8 million common shares at an average of $42.30 each.

