Financial Sector Update for 05/28/2020: ESNT, HSBC, BPOP, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial firms were mostly gaining during premarket Thursday. The Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was up 1.2%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) rose more than 2%, while its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was down by over 2%.

Stocks moving on news include Essent Group (ESNT), which retreated more than 6% after announcing that it has launched an offering of 11 million common shares. Net proceeds from the offering will be used for general corporate purposes.

HSBC Holdings (HSBC) also slipped more than 2% after unveiling its plan to repurchase up to $10 billion of its senior unsecured notes due 2021.

Meanwhile, Popular (BPOP) was flat after announcing late Wednesday that it has completed its $500 million accelerated share repurchase transaction.

