Financial Sector Update for 05/27/2022: QD, FANH, STEP, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were gaining pre-bell Friday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently advancing by 0.57%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were over 2% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down by more than 2%.

Qudian (QD) said it has been notified by the New York Stock Exchange that the trading price of its American depositary shares is below listing standards of $1 per share. Qudian was up more than 3% recently.

Fanhua (FANH) was over 1% lower after it reported Q1 non-GAAP earnings of 0.75 renminbi ($0.12) per diluted American depositary share, down from 2.58 renminbi per ADS a year earlier. One analyst polled by Capital IQ expected normalized earnings of 0.63 renminbi.

StepStone Group (STEP) reported Q4 adjusted net income of $0.38 per share, compared with $0.25 a year earlier. Four analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.40. StepStone Group was slightly higher recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.