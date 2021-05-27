Financial Sector Update for 05/27/2021: IVZ,BCS,MKTX,RLGY

Financial stocks were rising in afternoon trading Thursday, with the NYSE Financial Index climbing 0.6% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was ahead 0.7%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was advancing 0.8% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF was up 0.3%.

In company news, Invesco (IVZ) rose 5% after saying its Canadian subsidiary, together with Nasdaq (NDAQ), was launching three new exchange-traded funds - including the Canadian dollar-denominated NASDAQ 100 Index ETF - to provide Canadian investors with additional exposure to Nasdaq-listed stocks.

Barclays (BCS) rose 2.3% after online broker MarketAxess (MKTX) said the British financial services firm will become a dedicated market-maker for the institutional credit markets in addition to actively contributing streaming prices for US investment grade corporate bonds to the MarketAxess platform.

Realogy Holdings (RLGY) declined 9.3% after the residential real estate services company announced plans for a $300 million private placement of exchangeable senior notes maturing in June 2026.

