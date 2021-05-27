Financial Sector Update for 05/27/2021: HSBC, CFG, CM

Financial stocks were higher in premarket activity on Thursday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was 0.8% higher. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were 1.7% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down 1.5%.

In company news, HSBC (HSBC) was up 0.5% after saying it will be exiting the US domestic mass-market retail banking business. Citizens Financial Group's (CFG) subsidiary agreed to acquire 80 East Coast branches and the national online deposit business from the British multinational bank. Citizens Financial's shares were 0.8% higher.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) was higher by more than 3% after reporting higher adjusted profit and revenue in fiscal Q2.

