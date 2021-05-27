Banking
HSBC

Financial Sector Update for 05/27/2021: HSBC, CFG, CM

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Financial stocks were higher in premarket activity on Thursday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was 0.8% higher. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were 1.7% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down 1.5%.

In company news, HSBC (HSBC) was up 0.5% after saying it will be exiting the US domestic mass-market retail banking business. Citizens Financial Group's (CFG) subsidiary agreed to acquire 80 East Coast branches and the national online deposit business from the British multinational bank. Citizens Financial's shares were 0.8% higher.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) was higher by more than 3% after reporting higher adjusted profit and revenue in fiscal Q2.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HSBC CFG CM

Latest Banking Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Banking

    Explore

    Most Popular