Financial Sector Update for 05/27/2021: CM, IVZ, CFG, RLGY

Financial stocks were rising in afternoon trading Thursday, with the NYSE Financial Index climbing 0.6% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was ahead 1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was advancing 0.8% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF was fractionally up.

In company news, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) rose 3.9% after reporting adjusted net income of C$3.59 ($2.96) per share for its fiscal Q2 ended April 30, improving on a C$0.94 per share during the year-ago quarter and blowing past the Capital IQ consensus expecting a C$3.07 per share.

Invesco (IVZ) rose nearly 5% after saying its Canadian subsidiary, together with Nasdaq (NDAQ), was launching three new exchange-traded funds - including the Canadian dollar-denominated NASDAQ 100 Index ETF - to provide Canadian investors with additional exposure to Nasdaq-listed stocks.

Citizens Financial Group (CFG) added 1.8% after it struck a deal to acquire 80 East Coast branches and the national online deposit business from HSBC (HSBC), which will be exiting the US domestic retail banking business

On the losing side, Realogy Holdings (RLGY) declined about 10% after the residential real estate services company announced plans for a $300 million private placement of exchangeable senior notes maturing in June 2026.

