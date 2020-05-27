Financial Sector Update for 05/27/2020: PAGS,GRNQ,STNE,ESNT

Financial stocks extended their Wednesday advance, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 2.8% this afternoon and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF climbing 3.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was ahead 4.2%.

In company news, PagSeguro Digital (PAGS) rose 6.9% after KeyBanc Wednesday increased its price target for the Brazilian financial software firm by $12 to $32 a share and also reiterated its overweight rating for the company's stock.

Greenpro Capital (GRNQ) raced more than 197% higher after the Hong Kong-based financial consulting company Wednesday announced plans to acquire the 61,500-carat Millennium Sapphire from its current owners. Greenpro already has a deal in place to buy 4% of the carved gemstone, issuing 4.44 million restricted shares valued at 90 cents each, or $4 million total, and is negotiating to purchase the remaining 96% interest through its Millennium Fine Arts subsidiary.

StoneCo (STNE) rose over 27% after the Brazilian financial technology company late Tuesday said it generated BRL716.8 million in Q1 revenue, improving on BRL535.8 million in revenue during the year-ago period and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting BRL698 million for the three months ended March 31.

Essent Group (ESNT) advanced nearly 14% after S&P Dow Jones Indices late Tuesday said the mortgage insurance, reinsurance and risk management company will replace Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) in the S&P MidCap 400 index, effective with the start of trading next Monday, June 1.

