Financial Sector Update for 05/27/2020: GRNQ,STNE,ESNT

Financial stocks were climbing in Wednesday trading ahead of the Federal Open Markets Committee announcement at 2 pm ET, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 2.4% this afternoon and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF climbing 3.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was ahead 3.7%.

In company news, Greenpro Capital (GRNQ) raced 129% higher after the Hong Kong-based financial consulting company announced a $4 million deal to acquire 4% of the 61,500-carat Millennium Sapphire. Greenpro said it will pay for the purchase by issuing 4.44 million of its restricted shares valued at 90 cents apiece.

StoneCo (STNE) rose 27% after the Brazilian financial technology company late Tuesday said it generated BRL716.8 million in Q1 revenue, improving on BRL535.8 million in revenue during the year-ago period and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting BRL698 million for the three months ended March 31.

Essent Group (ESNT) advanced nearly 12% after S&P Dow Jones Indices late Tuesday said the mortgage insurance, reinsurance and risk management company will replace Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) in the S&P MidCap 400 index, effective with the start of trading next Monday, June 1.

