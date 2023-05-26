News & Insights

Financial Sector Update for 05/26/2023: MFH, LAZ, CSTR, XLF, FAS, FAZ

May 26, 2023 — 09:22 am EDT

Financial stocks were gaining pre-bell Friday, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) up 0.2%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 0.7% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was down 0.6%.

Mercurity Fintech Holding (MFH) was advancing more than 17% after saying late Thursday it co-founded Fresh First, a same-day, 100% digital online food delivery service for meat, produce, and grocery.

Lazard (LAZ) said Friday its board elected Peter Orszag as chief executive officer, effective Oct. 1. Lazard stock was up over 3% in recent Friday premarket activity.

CapStar Financial Holdings (CSTR) was rising past 2% after saying overnight its board authorized a new share repurchase program of up to $20 million, valid until Jan. 31, 2024.

