Financial Sector Update for 05/26/2023: DLO, DB, MFH

Financial stocks were advancing in Friday afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index up 0.7% and Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) rising 0.8%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 0.2% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 0.8%.

Bitcoin (BTD-USD) was increasing 1.3% to $26,821 and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was little changed at 3.816%.

In economic news, the White House and congressional negotiators are close to a compromise deal to raise the debt ceiling for two years, media reports said.

Personal consumption expenditures advanced 0.8% in April after edging up 0.1% in each of the previous two months, the Bureau of Economic Analysis said. The consensus on Econoday was for a 0.4% gain for April.

In company news, DLocal (DLO) is under probe by Argentina's government over alleged fraudulent activities related to money transfer and forex market deals totaling at least $400 million, Infobae reported Friday. Muddy Waters Research shared the report in a Tweet posted the same day. DLocal shares slumped about 16%.

Deutsche Bank (DB) used big trades to beef up its cash and help weather the banking turmoil in March, Reuters reported. The bank's shares were little changed.

Mercurity Fintech (MFH) was rising past 21% after saying late Thursday the company co-founded Fresh First, an online food delivery service for meat, produce, and grocery.

