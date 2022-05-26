Financial Sector Update for 05/26/2022: RY, TD, CM, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Banking
Financial stocks were rallying premarket Thursday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was recently climbing past 1%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were more than 3% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down nearly 3%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) shares were climbing past 1% as it reported fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of CA$2.07 ($1.61) per diluted share, up from CA$1.99 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected CA$1.33.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY) shares were marginally higher after it reported fiscal Q2 earnings of CA$2.96 ($2.31) per diluted share, up from CA$2.76 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Yahoo! Finance expected CA$2.69.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) reported fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of CA$1.77 ($1.38) per diluted share, down from CA$1.79 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected CA$1.71. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce shares were advancing nearly 1%.

