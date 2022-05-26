Financial Sector Update for 05/26/2022: HMN,TD,TD.TO,LU

Financial stocks were higher in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 1.9% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was ahead 2.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 3.0% although the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was ahead just 0.4%.

Bitcoin was increasing 0.1% to $29,551, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 3.2 basis points to 2.781%.

In company news, Horace Mann Educators (HMN) added 5.1% after authorizing the repurchase of up to $50 million of its common shares. The insurance and student-loan company also said it expects an average of 10% growth in its annual per-share earnings beginning in 2023 and generating over $50 million in excess capital yearly on top of the $50 million in dividends it distributes each year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) gained 2.7% after reporting non-GAAP net income of CA$2.07 ($1.61) per share for its fiscal Q2 ended April 30, improving on a CA$1.99 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter in 2021 and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting CA$1.93 per share.

Lufax Holding (LU) was falling 1.4%, giving back a more than 2% morning advance, after the Shanghai-based lender overnight reported Q1 net income of 2.14 renminbi ($0.34) per American depositary share, up from 1.96 renminbi per ADS during the March quarter last year, while total income increased 13.6% year-over-year to 17.32 billion. Analysts, on average, had been expecting the company to earn 1.95 renminbi per ADS on 16.35 renminbi in revenue.

