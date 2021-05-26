Financial Sector Update for 05/26/2021: LX, CG, KKR, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were gaining in Wednesday's pre-bell trading as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was recently advancing by 0.13%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were 0.67% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down 0.65%.

LexinFintech Holdings (LX) said Craig Yan Zeng, its chief financial officer, has tendered his resignation, effective June 7. Zeng will continue to serve as CFO for the company's next earnings report for Q1. LX shares were slightly lower in premarket trading.

Vectura Group has agreed to the takeover proposal from a newly formed company indirectly controlled by funds managed by Carlyle Group's (CG) Carlyle Europe Partners V. Carlyle Group was recently inactive.

KKR (KKR) was unchanged after saying it has made a $55 million investment in digital accessibility platform eSSENTIAL Accessibility through its Next Generation Technology Growth Fund II.

