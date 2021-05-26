Financial Sector Update for 05/26/2021: GBOX,AMAL,INVH,BMO

Financial stocks were posting moderate gains late in regular-hours afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF rising 0.4% each.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 1.7% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF was up 0.4%.

In company news, GreenBox POS (GBOX) was 9.3% higher the payments technology company late Tuesday said it was working with testing instruments company isMedia Co to develop a blockchain-based non-fungible token, or NFT, platform.

Amalgamated Financial (AMAL) climbed 1.3% after naming Jason Darby its permanent chief financial officer at the bank holding company.

BMO Financial Group (BMO) rose almost 1%, recovering from a 1.3% decline earlier Wednesday that followed the Canadian banking company reporting fiscal Q2 net income of C$1.91 per share, almost doubling its C$1.00 per share profit during the year-ago quarter but still trailing the Capital IQ consensus looking for C$2.39 per share.

Invitation Homes (INVH) still little changed after the real estate investment trust completed a private placement of $300 million of senior unsecured notes.

