Financial Sector Update for 05/26/2021: AMAL,INVH,BMO

Financial stocks were advancing moderately in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.6% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was ahead 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was climbing 1.7% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF was up 0.8%.

In company news, Amalgamated Financial (AMAL) climbed 2% after naming Jason Darby to be the permanent chief financial officer at the bank holding company after the former chief accounting officer was selected for the post on an interim basis when Drew LaBenne stepped down as CFO last month.

Invitation Homes (INVH) rose 0.4% after the real estate investment trust said it priced a $150 million private placement of 2.46% senior unsecured notes due 2028 and a $150 million tranche of 3.18% senior unsecured notes maturing in 2036.

BMO Financial Group (BMO) also was narrowly higher, recovering from a 1.3% decline earlier Wednesday that followed the Canadian banking company reporting Q1 net income of CA$1.91 per share, almost doubling its CA$1.00 per share profit during the year-ago quarter by still trailing the Capital IQ consensus looking for CA$2.39 per share for the three months ended April 30.

