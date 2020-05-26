Financial Sector Update for 05/26/2020: QD,IBTX,TCBI

Financial stocks were climbing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 4.8% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was ahead 5.8%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was posting a 4.9% advance.

In company news, Qudian (QD) was 13% higher after the Chinese consumer lender Tuesday reported a net loss of $0.27 per American depositary share, reversing a $0.46 profit during the same quarter last year but still beating the CapIQ mean for a loss of $0.38.

Independent Bank Group (IBTX) gained slightly more than 12% after the bank holding company and Texas Capital Banschares (TCBI) Tuesday said they have agreed to scrap their proposed $1.39 billion merger after concluding the transaction no longer would be beneficial for either firm because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Neither firm will pay a termination fee because the decision to cancel the deal was mutual, they said. Texas Capital shares were down about 3.6%.

