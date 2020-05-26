Financial Sector Update for 05/26/2020: CME,IBTX,TCBI

Financial stocks still were leading the broader markets higher, with the NYSE Financial Index Tuesday rising 5.5% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was ahead 6.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was posting a 5.0% advance.

In company news, CME Group (CME) rose 2.2% after the options and futures exchange reportedly said it will keep its trading floor closed for at least three weeks after stay-at-home orders in Illinois are lifted as planned on Friday, May 29. The CME trading pits are "complicated by the unique nature of open outcry trading" and making social distancing all but impossible, CEO Terry Duffy told shareholders at the company's annual meeting earlier this month, according to Fox Business.

Independent Bank Group (IBTX) gained more than 15% after the bank holding company and Texas Capital Banschares (TCBI) Tuesday said they have agreed to scrap their proposed $1.39 billion merger after concluding the transaction no longer would be beneficial for either firm because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Neither firm will pay a termination fee because the decision to cancel the deal was mutual, they said. Texas Capital shares were down about 3.6%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.