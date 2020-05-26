Financial Sector Update for 05/26/2020: BNS, KKR, CS, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were trading higher pre-bell Tuesday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was climbing more than 3% recently. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were around 9% higher, while the Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down 9%.

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) was advancing by more than 2% as it posted fiscal Q2 adjusted EPS of C$1.04 ($0.75), down from C$1.70 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had projected C$0.95.

KKR (KKR) was up more than 3% after saying it bought a majority stake in Etche France from property developer Groupe BMF and the real estate company's co-founders. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Credit Suisse (CS) expects to need fewer staff in the medium term as the Swiss lender continues to automate its systems and adjust to the COVID-19 crisis, Chief Executive Thomas Gottstein told Swiss newspaper NZZ in an interview over the weekend. Credit Suisse shares were gaining more than 4% recently.

