Financial Sector Update for 05/25/2023: UBS, CS, IEP

Financial stocks were narrowly mixed in Thursday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.01% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) up 0.03%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing around 1% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 0.8%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was increasing 0.03% to $26,287, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising 7 basis points to 3.790%.

In economic news, US gross domestic product was revised up to 1.3% growth in the first quarter from a 1.1% increase set out in the advance estimate, compared with expectations for no revision in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

Weekly claims for jobless benefits in the US increased following a downward revision to the previous week's level, government data showed. The seasonally adjusted number of initial unemployment claims rose by 4,000 to 229,000 in the week ended May 20, the Department of Labor said. The previous week's reading was revised down by 17,000 to 225,000. The consensus on Econoday was for a 248,000 level.

In company news, UBS (UBS) got European Commission antitrust clearance to buy troubled Swiss rival Credit Suisse (CS), the commission said Thursday. UBS shares were down 0.5% and Credit Suisse was down 1%.

Icahn Enterprises' (IEP) shares were down 17% after hedge fund manager Bill Ackman questioned the valuation of Carl Icahn's investment vehicle and said he was "fascinated" by short-seller Hindenburg Research's recent analysis of the firm.

