News & Insights

Banking
UBS

Financial Sector Update for 05/25/2023: UBS, CS, IEP

May 25, 2023 — 01:50 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were narrowly mixed in Thursday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.01% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) up 0.03%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing around 1% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 0.8%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was increasing 0.03% to $26,287, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising 7 basis points to 3.790%.

In economic news, US gross domestic product was revised up to 1.3% growth in the first quarter from a 1.1% increase set out in the advance estimate, compared with expectations for no revision in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

Weekly claims for jobless benefits in the US increased following a downward revision to the previous week's level, government data showed. The seasonally adjusted number of initial unemployment claims rose by 4,000 to 229,000 in the week ended May 20, the Department of Labor said. The previous week's reading was revised down by 17,000 to 225,000. The consensus on Econoday was for a 248,000 level.

In company news, UBS (UBS) got European Commission antitrust clearance to buy troubled Swiss rival Credit Suisse (CS), the commission said Thursday. UBS shares were down 0.5% and Credit Suisse was down 1%.

Icahn Enterprises' (IEP) shares were down 17% after hedge fund manager Bill Ackman questioned the valuation of Carl Icahn's investment vehicle and said he was "fascinated" by short-seller Hindenburg Research's recent analysis of the firm.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Banking
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UBS
CS
IEP

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.